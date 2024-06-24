London Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine charged for ‘dangerous contact’ on Kruise Leeming

By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST
London Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine has been charged for dangerous contact during his side’s 36-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The 27-year-old Papua New Guinea international was sin-binned for his contact on Warriors interchange hooker Kruise Leeming, who was forced from the action due to an ankle injury as Wigan extended their unbeaten run.

Waine has received a Grade C charge, carrying a one-match suspension.

London’s Emmanuel Waine in action against St Helens

Post-match at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “Kruise is not great, I think we've picked up another couple of ankles (injuries), him and Jake Wardle.

“The challenge with Kruise, I don't think there's any intent in it whatsoever but when you see him, you know it.

“He spoke about trying to run it off but I don't think there was any chance.”

No Wigan Warriors players have received a charge from the match review panel ahead of the international break, with England to travel to France this Saturday for a men’s and women’s double-header.

