London Broncos forward Emmanuel Waine has been charged for dangerous contact during his side’s 36-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The 27-year-old Papua New Guinea international was sin-binned for his contact on Warriors interchange hooker Kruise Leeming, who was forced from the action due to an ankle injury as Wigan extended their unbeaten run.

Waine has received a Grade C charge, carrying a one-match suspension.

London’s Emmanuel Waine in action against St Helens

Post-match at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “Kruise is not great, I think we've picked up another couple of ankles (injuries), him and Jake Wardle.

“The challenge with Kruise, I don't think there's any intent in it whatsoever but when you see him, you know it.

“He spoke about trying to run it off but I don't think there was any chance.”