Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos recorded the highest attendances of Super League Round 15 as Headingley Stadium celebrated the life of rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

A total of 63,773 supporters attended a match across the round, an average of 10,628.

The Rhinos played their first home game since the passing of Leeds hero Burrow, who died aged 41 earlier this month, four years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

17,535 attended the fixture against Leigh Leopards in Yorkshire as fans, former players and his family honoured the former Great Britain star.

Jack Farrimond scored twice and put on a player of the match performance on his home debut

Wigan forward Sam Eseh made his debut for Leeds following his short-term loan agreement, featuring from the interchange bench in the 18-10 victory over Adrian Lam’s outfit.

Wigan Warriors recorded the second-highest attendance after returning to The Brick Community Stadium for the first time in over a month - and only for the fourth time of the 2024 Super League season.

14,280 were entertained by a player of the match performance from rising star Jack Farrimond in a 36-0 victory over London Broncos to claim top spot on the table.

Thursday’s fixture at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle between Castleford Tigers and Hull KR attracted a crowd of 7,897 as the visitors claimed a dramatic 13-12 victory.

Two games took place on Saturday, with 10,083 at the MKM Stadium as Warrington Wolves picked up a 24-18 result over Hull FC. Meanwhile, 8,254 attended the fixture in Perpignan as Catalans Dragons bounced back to winning ways with a 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants.