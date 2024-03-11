Luke Thompson charged by match review panel following win over London Broncos
Wigan Warriors prop forward Luke Thompson has been charged by the match review panel following the 60-22 win over London Broncos.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact charge – but has not received a suspension.
Thompson has been fined £250 and will be free to face Salford Red Devils this Thursday in Super League.
St Helens centre Mark Percival and Hull forward Jack Ashworth have received two and three match suspensions respectively.
Huddersfield’s Jack Murchie was also fined for Grade B head contact.