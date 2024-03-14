Luke Thompson ‘pleased’ with start to new Super League season but vows: ‘My best footy is in front of me’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a rocky start to his Wigan career having failed his head injury assessment on his debut against Castleford Tigers, forcing him to miss the World Club Challenge encounter with NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

The blow followed horrendous luck across his NRL career, including a limited four appearances in his final season with Canterbury Bulldogs due to a foot injury.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan prop Luke Thompson says there's more to come from his performances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal against Castleford with the head injury, but I got over that pretty quickly and I’m happy with how I’ve picked up since then,” the England prop said.

“I was obviously gutted to miss the World Club Challenge, but I’ve been really motivated this year, coming to a new club and I really wanted to earn the respect of my team-mates and show them that I mean business.

“It starts with what I do at training every day and it’s paying off in games.”

Thompson led the way for metres upon his return to the field against Huddersfield Giants, and impressed once more in the capital in the 60-22 victory over London Broncos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been one of the stand-out performers in a dominant Warriors pack in the early stages of the new campaign, with the promise of more yet to come.

Thompson continued: “I feel like I’ve still got my best footy in front of me.

“I’m quite happy with how I’ve started.

“I felt like I had a good pre-season, and as I’ve said previously, I had a good rest after last year. So my body was feeling good.

“When you’re enjoying it off the field and enjoying your training, which I am doing, it shows on the pitch as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson has quickly established himself as a leader among the front-rowers that includes rising stars Harvie Hill, Tiaki Chan and Sam Eseh.

“I try to lead by my actions,” he said. “At this stage in my career, it’s a part of my role now; a senior player in the middle and helping out the younger lads coming in, giving them tips and talking to them where I can.