Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And head coach Matt Peet believes the top flight 80-minute experience is a good stepping stone for the outside-back, who also crossed for his maiden try with a superb 70 metre effort.

The 20-year-old hadn’t featured for the first-team since making his debut against Hull KR in 2022 - and impressed on his second appearance.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Eckersley made his second senior appearance against London Broncos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one of nine try-scorers during the Super League round four triumph as he outpaced the opposition to race away and score under the sticks.

“He’s an outstanding athlete, and pace is one of his X-factor traits,” head coach Peet said.

“I think every time a young player gets an experience like that, they learn from it and they get confidence.

“I think they take confidence from the good things that they did, and look to replicate those. And then there’s always a bit of learning in there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Zach has caught up with us coaches this week and he was quick to highlight a few places where he thought he did OK, and a few places where he wants to improve.

“He is an important player for us, and I think that will be a good step for him.”

The youngster was one of eight academy products named to face London Broncos, including a debut for young Jack Farrimond, who partnered Ryan Hampshire in the halves.

Rising forward Harvie Hill also enjoyed his maiden score at the Cherry Red Records Stadium - before adding a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there were a few lads who certainly did their case positively to get more time in the future,” Peet continued.

“Most of them know where they sit in the order at the moment.

“The fact is our so-called front-liners have been performing well.

“But it’s pleasing to know as a coach that those players, when called upon, have got some credit in the bank.

“Ryan Hampshire in particular, Zach Eckersley, and a few others as well.