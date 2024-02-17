Luke Thompson to miss World Club Challenge as Warriors face nervy wait

Luke Thompson will miss the World Club Challenge

The Wigan Warriors prop forward failed his head injury assessment in the first half against Castleford Tigers.

Thompson, 28, was named at starting prop for his official debut for the reigning Super League champions at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but was forced from the field less than 20 minutes into the round one fixture.

Wigan claimed a 32-4 victory against a 12-man Castleford, with veteran prop Liam Watts sent off in the first 40 for head contact on Tyler Dupree.

Having also made his debut, interchange hooker Kruise Leeming was spotted in a protective boot and on crutches outside the ground – although Peet said there was nothing further to report on injuries during his post-match press conference.

“It’s a blow,” head coach Matt Peet said of Thompson.

"I thought the way he started the game and in pre-season, he was looking excellent.

"But his health has to come first. He’s taken a whack on the head.

“It's the right thing for the player.”

Kaide Ellis and Harry Smith will be facing nervous waits, with the pair penalised for a high tackle and a tip tackle respectively on opposition full-back Luke Hooley.

Half-back Smith, 24, was sent to the sin-bin for his offence in the first-half, with Peet commenting: “I was asked about Harry just then [on TV], and to be completely honest, when you’re caught up in the game, I haven’t looked at it in great detail.

"What will be will be.”