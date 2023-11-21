Magic Weekend 2024 fixtures leaked including new venue with mouthwatering Wigan clash

Super League champions Wigan Warriors look set to play rivals St Helens at next year’s Super League Magic Weekend.

A graphic circulating on social media appears to show all of next year’s six Magic Weekend fixtures with the confirmation that the venue will be moved to Elland Road, Leeds.

Examiner Live had reported that the home of Leeds United would host next year’s showpiece event for the first time, becoming the sixth venue to do so since its introduction in 2007.

A weekend in August has also been leaked, with Matt Peet’s champions set to take on Paul Wellens’ St Helens on Saturday, August 17 as the middle game on the opening day.

With a capacity of 38,000, Elland Road most recently hosted the World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Australia last year, alongside World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup fixtures in the past.

St James’ Park first hosted the Super League festival event in 2015 and had done so every year but one, with Liverpool’s Anfield in 2019. The weekend was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It was previously hoped that the home of Newcastle United would be used again next year.

Elland Road hosted last year's mouthwatering RLWC semi-final clash between Australia and New Zealand

According to the leaked graphic, Hull FC and newly-promoted side London Broncos will kick-off the action followed by Wigan versus Saints, with Warrington Wolves against Leeds Rhinos the final fixture.