Wigan Warriors star among four England players nominated for Golden Boot award

Wigan Warriors and England half-back Harry Smith has been nominated for the 2023 International Rugby League Golden Boot award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old featured in all four fixtures under Shaun Wane this year, winning his first official cap in the 64-0 win over France earlier in April at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He was then a prominent member of the squad that defeated Tonga in the first-ever series between the two nations.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Smith has been nominated for the Golden Boot award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, who won the player of the series award and picked up the Nan Halafihi Medal, kicked 22 of England’s 62 points across the three test matches against Kristian Woolf’s star-studded international outfit.

The Super League Grand Final winner has been nominated alongside England team-mates Mikey Lewis, John Bateman and Matty Ashton following the 3-0 series whitewash, with a panel comprising some of the most accomplished players in international rugby league selecting the men’s and women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot winners.

Golden Cap recipients Darren Lockyer (Australia), Adrian Morley (England), Ruben Wiki (New Zealand), James Graham (England) and Adam Blair (New Zealand), who are among just nine players to have played 50 internationals for their country, will choose the men’s IRL Golden Boot winner.

Tonga captain Addin Fonua-Blake is also up for the men’s award, with New Zealand players dominating the long lists of men’s and women’s candidates, with a shortlist to be announced after the second wheelchair international between last year’s World Cup winners England and runners-up France in Carcassonne on November 25.