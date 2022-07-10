Jonny Lomax scored in the final minutes, as his side claimed a narrow 20-18 win at St James’ Park.

Woolf states he always had confidence St Helens could find a way to claim the victory.

He said: “It was a high quality game of footy between two teams who are going to be playing in finals.

Kristian Woolf

“It had a finals feel to it with the crowd, so it was great from that point of view.

“I thought we had periods where we were really dominant and played really well. I thought we started really well.

“Our errors let us down in the second part of the first half, we just went away from what we were doing so well.

“After the break I thought we played great. I always thought we would find a way to win it.

“They’ve got a couple of players who are really dangerous, and if you give them an inch they post points.

“It hurts when all of a sudden on a fifth play, Jai Field runs the footy and finds Bevan French and they score against the run of play.

“They put us under pressure even when we felt we were on top.

“I was really proud of our blokes because they hung in and knew they were going to give themselves a chance.

“The club is known for not giving up. They deserve credit for copping that punch and finding a way to score at the other end.”

Wigan were forced to play the final 15 minutes of the game with 12-men, after Brad Singleton was shown a red card.

“I think it definitely deserved a card,” Woolf added.

“I’ll need another good look at it to figure out if it was a red or a yellow, but there was obviously direct contact to the head.