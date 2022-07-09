His side were narrowly defeated 20-18 at St James’ Park, with Jonny Lomax scoring a late winning try.

Peet states Singleton’s sending off is an incident people will have varied opinions on, with his side playing the final 15 minutes with 12-men.

Matty Peet

He said: “I’ve seen it back. I can understand why it was given.

“Sometimes I think the difference between a yellow and a red card is open to interpretation, but I think the dangerous thing about it is, the players and physios are aware of it, deciding when to stay on the ground.

“It’s probably crept into some of our play too, which I don’t like but if that’s the way we are going to police the game then that’s the danger.

“We’ve got to be better, Brad’s got to be better technique wise, and when we are down to 12-men we have got to handle that scenario better as well, especially when we are back in front.