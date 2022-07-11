His side were narrowly defeated 20-18 in the Magic Weekend clash against their rivals at St James’ Park, with Jonny Lomax going over for a late winning try.

Peet states the Warriors can look to the defeat when building for the rest of the campaign, and believes the match showed that St Helens are still the team to beat in Super League.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the loss, particularly here at Magic because it’s an occasion you want to enjoy with a win but I think we will learn a lot from the game, in terms of building a sustaining pressure.

“I thought our effort and commitment levels were there to be seen, but I think we were a bit off in some areas, particularly our ball control.

“The lessons to learn from our performance were there well before the result was determined. It was clear we defended quite well and we dealt with a lot of what Saints had to throw at us, but we didn’t get out of our own end enough.

“That’s a typical thing when you play against St Helens because they front load the defence so well.

“I thought we lacked a bit of composure when we did get some field position, but that’s what the pressure brings.

“I was pleased with our defence but we still let points in, so we were there as far as effort and commitment, but at this club you’ve got to be better than that, you’ve got to be smart as well.

“If we would’ve won at the end with that piece of brilliance I don’t think it would’ve made us a much better team than we would’ve been if we lost, it would’ve just been that moment that separated the two teams.

“I think on the whole, set for set, you could see Saints are a little bit in front of us. Given the personnel they had missing, it’s testament to the DNA running through their club that they put people in and they can compete.

“I’d like to think we have some of those characteristics as well, but they are still the team to beat.”

St Helens took the lead after six minutes on Saturday afternoon, with Jonathan Bennison successfully kicking a penalty to make it 2-0.

Wigan needed to be resilient defensively during the early periods, with their opponents threatening their line on a number of occasions.

Just before the half hour mark, the Warriors began to create some chances of their own.

This soon resulted in the first try of the game, with the ball being well worked to the right-hand side, for Bevan French to sprint to the corner and ground the ball.

Harry Smith nearly added another just before the break but couldn’t keep hold of the ball after a superb weaving run.

Sam Powell also had an attempt, as he tried to dribble the ball to the line, but a long check by the video referee saw the move eventually come to nothing.

Three minutes into the second half, John Bateman got on the end of a great kick through by French to claim the Warriors’ second try of the afternoon.

Smith was once again on hand to add the extras to make it 12-2.

Saints were able to pull one back, as Joe Batchelor produced a great kick through for himself on the right side to go over in the corner.

Bennison was unable to close the gap further as he missed the conversion.

Just before the hour mark, Jack Welsby closed the gap to 12-10, as he scored a great try on the left wing, shrugging off the best defensive efforts of French.

Wigan’s afternoon became more difficult with 15 minutes remaining, as Brad Singleton was shown a red card for a high hit.

Bennison levelled the scores with a subsequent penalty.

Despite being a man down, it was the Warriors who scored the next try.

Field did superbly to break through the Saints line, before providing a kick through for French.

There was still work to do for the winger, who did well to calmly collect the bouncing ball and go over on the right side.

Kristian Woolf’s side weren’t done there, as they pulled another try back through Regan Grace.

They remained behind with Bennison unable to kick the conversion.

Then in the final moments of the game, Jonny Lomax went over for the winning moment, to give Saints a narrow 20-18 win.

Peet says his team selection ahead of the match was a tough one, due to a number of players being in good form.

He also stated it’s important for every club to have a strong squad at this time of the season, as it’s something that will need to be utilised.

“It was very hard to pick the team,” he added.

“Kai Pearce-Paul was due to play, but took ill overnight.

“We had a few bangs in the game but everyone finished it in good health, so I think we’ll be okay (with injuries).

“When you look across this weekend, every team is being tested at the moment, so the teams that contest the big games will be the ones who’s whole squad stands up to the test.