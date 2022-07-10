Matty Peet’s side were forced to play the final 15 minutes with 12-men after Brad Singleton was shown a red card for a high hit on Curtis Sironen.

The decision to send off the prop has divided opinion on social media, with some people believing Wigan had been “robbed” and others agreeing with the call by the officials.

One fan wrote: “Absolute disgrace. Pathetic sending off.”

Brad Singleton was sent off in the Magic Weekend clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

Another added: “That sending off was key, disgraceful decision.”

A third agreed: “I am a neutral supporter, but that sending off was a farce. If it carries on like this we may as well stop playing and take up Ludo.”

Meanwhile, others agreed that Singleton deserved to be sent off for his challenge.

One person explained: “For those saying it’s never a red, are you admitting it’s a yellow? If so, you are admitting foul play and seeing as it was a shot to the head with the shoulder it has to be a red, there is no middle ground.”

Another added: “Clear red for me. There’s intent when he could have pulled back on it.”

A third agreed: “Shoulder contact with the head. He didn’t even try to hide. Play like thugs, you get carded like thugs.”

Some fans believed the reaction of the St Helens players helped the officials make the decision.

One wrote: “Joke how players stay down so the ref will review the screen. Embarrassing this playing acting in this sport.”