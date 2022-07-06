The singer-songwriter will perform at half time of the game between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, which is the match that follows Wigan Warriors’ clash with St Helens.

Cushion, who is a Newcastle United fan, is looking forward to playing at his home ground, and praises the Magic Weekend for the impact it has on the city.

He said: “It’s every young Geordies dream to play at St James’ Park. When I was a youngun, all I wanted to do in my life was play football, so it was always a dream to walk out there.

Andrew Cushin

“Music has now given me the opportunity to do that, so it will be amazing, just playing one or two songs.

“Even if I was playing half of a verse, I’d still be living the dream. It will probably be one of my best accomplishments so far.

“It can’t come quick enough, it’s absolutely surreal, but I tend not to think about it too much because it would just drive us insane. I’ll treasure the moment and take it in.

“My whole family will be there, and all my pals have bought tickets. We’ll all be going the boozer after for some well earned drinks, and then a fair few more.

“The town is always bouncing when it is Magic Weekend, and is a good night out afterwards. It’s a good thing to have in the city, to bring different people in.

“We’ll join all the rival fans together with the power of song. I’ll be up for the games if they’re big rivalries.