The academy lost both of their games during the month, starting with a narrow 23-20 defeat to Warrington Wolves at Robin Park Arena.

A Jacob Douglas brace, and tries from Tom Ratchford and Reagan Sumner, were not enough for the Warriors.

Their second game came a few weeks later, as they were defeated 24-14 by Hull KR.

Wigan Warriors academy and scholarship sides both suffered defeats during June (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Douglas and Sumner were once again amongst the Wigan scorers, with the latter going over for a brace.

The scholarship side started June with a 32-22 win away to Warrington.

George O’Loughlin went over for a hat-trick, while Joseph Tyrer, Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr all went over too.

Their second match of the month ended with a different outcome, as they were beaten 20-18 by Hull FC.