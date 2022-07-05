Wigan Warriors Academy and Scholarship June roundup: Mixed month for the youth teams

It was a month of mixed results for Wigan’s youth teams during June.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 4:55 am

The academy lost both of their games during the month, starting with a narrow 23-20 defeat to Warrington Wolves at Robin Park Arena.

A Jacob Douglas brace, and tries from Tom Ratchford and Reagan Sumner, were not enough for the Warriors.

Their second game came a few weeks later, as they were defeated 24-14 by Hull KR.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Wigan Warriors academy and scholarship sides both suffered defeats during June (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Douglas and Sumner were once again amongst the Wigan scorers, with the latter going over for a brace.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises the club's training session featuring all 11 ...

The scholarship side started June with a 32-22 win away to Warrington.

George O’Loughlin went over for a hat-trick, while Joseph Tyrer, Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr all went over too.

Their second match of the month ended with a different outcome, as they were beaten 20-18 by Hull FC.

Kerr, Lewis George and Tobias Rich scored in the narrow defeat for the Warriors.

WiganHull KRWarrington Wolves