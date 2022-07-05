The academy lost both of their games during the month, starting with a narrow 23-20 defeat to Warrington Wolves at Robin Park Arena.
A Jacob Douglas brace, and tries from Tom Ratchford and Reagan Sumner, were not enough for the Warriors.
Their second game came a few weeks later, as they were defeated 24-14 by Hull KR.
Douglas and Sumner were once again amongst the Wigan scorers, with the latter going over for a brace.
The scholarship side started June with a 32-22 win away to Warrington.
George O’Loughlin went over for a hat-trick, while Joseph Tyrer, Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr all went over too.
Their second match of the month ended with a different outcome, as they were beaten 20-18 by Hull FC.
Kerr, Lewis George and Tobias Rich scored in the narrow defeat for the Warriors.