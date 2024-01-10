Magic Weekend tickets on sale this Sunday as Super League announce 'new digital expression'

Tickets for the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend go on sale this Sunday – with the rugby league festival heading to its sixth venue.

Super League’s 17th Magic Weekend will take place at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United, on August 17-18.

Hull FC and London Broncos kick-off the event at the 37,000-capacity stadium at 2:30pm, before Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors take on rivals St Helens at 5:00pm, with all six round 22 matches live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors defeated St Helens in the 2022 Challenge Cup semi-finals at Elland Road, the new home of Super League's Magic Weekend

Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos close the opening day, with the action resuming on Sunday between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

2023 Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons then face Hull KR before Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers conclude the action.

Super League have also confirmed a new digital expression for the sport’s biggest weekend, ‘MAGIC WKND’, reflecting how social engagement with supporters has become an integral part of this annual Super League carnival.

Tickets will be available from all 12 clubs, and centrally from RL Commercial, from midday on Sunday January 14.

Adult tickets start at just £30 for each action-packed day, while season ticket holders will receive a 50% discount when booking through their club.

And for fans without a season ticket or a club membership, there will be a 25% saving on all tickets purchased before 1pm on Tuesday 30 January.