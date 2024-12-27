Making sense of latest Wigan Warriors rumoured move to fellow Super League club for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors rising prop Harvey Makin could be on the move for the start of the 2025 Super League season, according to reports.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Wakefield Trinity by Examiner Live to add further options to their pack upon their return to the top flight under head coach Daryl Powell.

It’s a move that makes sense for all parties, if Wakefield are keen to add another forward to their ranks as reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Makin has been linked with a loan move to Wakefield Trinity for 2025

Makin, who signed his first Wigan contract in 2020, is yet to make his first-team debut for his hometown club - but did taste Super League for the first time in 2024.

The former Wigan St Judes youngster made his Super League debut with London Broncos against Huddersfield Giants in March, and went on to make a further five appearances for the capital outfit all from the interchange bench, while he also gained further experience in the Championship with the likes of Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls.

Another loan move would provide Makin the opportunity to gain more top-flight experience, currently lower down in Wigan’s pecking order among a stacked forward pack in Matt Peet’s squad.

Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard established themselves as starters in 2024, with the former named in the Super League Dream Team for a third time, while Tyler Dupree, Liam Byrne and Patrick Mago all predominantly made their impacts from the interchange bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvie Hill will also be hoping to put his best foot forward and enjoy an even bigger and better season next year, having made 16 appearances in 2024, including from the bench in the World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers.

Sam Eseh is another hoping to make his Wigan Warriors debut next season, having played out on loan last season with Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos, and so a move to Wakefield makes sense for young Makin.

His contract situation is currently not public at the Warriors, but the reigning champions must rate the youngster highly to retain him and only agree to loan deals, with a short-term move allowing him to gain more experience while waiting for his opportunity at Wigan.