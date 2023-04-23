Mark Applegarth reacts to Wakefield Trinity's defeat to Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Ethan Havard and Bevan French all went over for tries in the victory which puts the Warriors top of the Super League table heading into the international break.

Applegarth states Trinity’s poor form isn’t down to a lack of effort, as they still await their first win of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had too many yardage errors in that first half,” he said.

Mark Applegarth

“It felt like we were constantly defending our try line, and against a team of Wigan’s quality you can’t afford to be doing that.

“I felt that was the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a couple of individual errors for their tries, and one well-worked one.

“When you’re playing a team that will be competing for honours and you’re gifting them easy field position, then they will pull the trigger.

“We found that out today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t fault the lads in terms of their desire to work hard for each other but those errors can hurt us pretty bad.

“They are playing to capacity and giving everything they’ve got, so we’ve just got to stick at it.

“They were showing up for each other in defence, but Wigan are a top team with quality players.

“It wasn’t down to lack of effort that we got undone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you feel like someone is playing at their level, then you can’t ask more than that.