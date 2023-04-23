The Warriors now sit top of the Super League table heading into the international break.

Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Ethan Havard and Bevan French all went over for tries in the 22-6 win.

“We are building,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

“It was a different type of game and a different type of challenge.

“Our start set the tone pretty well- and that was the danger zone.

“We potentially took our foot off the gas, but credit to Wakefield, they are a team that are far from giving in. They fight all the way and make you work for it.

“It’s a long season and we are aware of the amount of rugby that still has to be played.

“So far we’ve had some good days and a few bumps in the road, but we will keep working hard.

“I think the fact that the break has come now doesn’t really make a difference.”

The Warriors made a number of changes for the game, with another player being added to the Warriors’ growing injury list.

“Kaide Ellis pulled his hamstring in training this week,” Peet added.

“He was set to play but will probably miss a month unfortunately.

“Faz (Liam Farrell) is fine, it was just the smart thing to do with a player like him. Give him a breather and a rest.”

Super League will now take a week off for the mid-season international between England and France.

Peet is hoping to see a number of Wigan players involved with Shaun Wane’s side.

“I hope every player we have in the system can play for England, that has to be where they aspire to be,” he stated.

“I hope every club feels the same and are making their players available, and if they’re not we should find out who is being pulled and why.

“As long as I’m here, every player selected will play.

“Hopefully we’ll have a few lads playing for England; if not we’ll freshen up and get the work done.