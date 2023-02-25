His side were defeated 60-0 at the DW Stadium, in a game that saw Liam Marshall cross for four tries.

Applegarth states the Warriors more than punished his side for their poor display.

“It’s a tough one,” he said.

Mark Applegarth.

"In that first half I just thought our lack of bite in defence and how clinical Wigan were in the way they punished us just summed it up.

"34-0 at half time is just unacceptable from us as a team, it’s embarrassing.

"It was a mixture of Wigan being outstanding and us not having that bite about us, we got rolled far too easy.

"Our defensive application was a mile off and it’s something I will get to the bottom of.

"It’s just not acceptable for a team at this level, and one I’m head coach for, so I’ll take responsibility for that.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“The second half got scrappy from both teams.

"Wigan knew the game was there and were trying a few more things.

"We knocked on the first set of the half, and we were just making it up.

"I don’t want to say something I’ll regret but it’s not something we want to be about at Wakefield Trinity.

"A tough week lies ahead, and we will have some pretty honest conversations with each other.

"I don’t want to take anything away from Wigan, I thought they outstanding.