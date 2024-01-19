Martin Offiah backs Wigan Warriors for era of dominance as legend tips new recruit for major impact

Wigan Warriors icon Martin Offiah believes the club’s current squad has the ability to create their own destiny - much like the one he enjoyed as a player.

The legendary winger, who won every honour available during his time with the club that included 186 tries in 159 games, has labelled his former cherry and white outfit as favourites for all three domestic trophies this season with a new period of supremacy predicted.

2023 saw Wigan claim their sixth Super League title and their first since 2018, with rivals St Helens having enjoyed four years of dominance in the top flight.

Warriors icon Martin Offiah has backed Wigan for a trophy-laden era

And Offiah believes Matt Peet’s current outfit have the capability to threaten their own trophy-laden era, with an average age of 24 in the first-team squad.

“I really do feel that 2024 is a resurgence for not only Super League, but for the Wigan club,” the Warriors Hall of Famer said.

“I do believe this is a new dawn for the Wigan club to mark their superiority on the game.

“St Helens have had a period of dominance. But with Wigan last year winning the Grand Final and League Leaders’ Shield, the Challenge Cup before that, and with Mike Danson taking over the club, strengthening the squad with the likes of Luke Thompson and we’ve still got the superstars in Bevan French and Jai Field, I for one see Wigan as favourites for everything this year.

“I do believe this could be a resurgence for the Wigan club. We’ve won a few things here and there, but we’ve not dominated the game like we did back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

One new recruit that has caught the attention of Offiah, who was appointed as an official club ambassador last April, is 28-year-old hooker Kruise Leeming.

The former Leeds captain returned to England with the Warriors on a four-year deal following a stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, having started his career with Huddersfield Giants and making his debut in 2013.

“I think that his pace around the dummy-half is going to be crucial for Wigan,” Offiah said of Leeming.

“When people are worrying about Bevan French and Jai Field out wide, his pace in the middle of the ruck when forwards are getting tired is going to be massive and I think the threat of the likes of Luke Thompson as well, Wigan have got some big forwards in there.

“The future's looking bright for Wigan, it’s an exciting squad that Matt Peet has got.

“And with great squads comes great expectations.

“The bar is set pretty high but it’s all about the processes and performances.

“I got the opportunity to visit Robin Park Arena during a pre-season training session before Christmas and they were working hard. Everyone is excited about the club and the leadership from Kris Radlinski and Mike Danson all the way through to the coaching staff in Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.