Penrith Panthers to link up with treble winners Man City ahead of World Club Challenge

Penrith Panthers will link up with Premier League champions Manchester City as part of their World Club Challenge preparations later next month against Wigan.

According to Australian publication The Age, the NRL superstars will train at the home of the 2022/23 treble winners in February – with Penrith officials admitting the shared drive for both clubs to claim their fourth successive title in their respective competitions as a huge part of their reason to unite.

Ivan Cleary’s outfit will call the £200million elite training facilities home as part of their time in England, with the squad set to be guests when City take on Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on February 17.

Penrith Panthers will use Manchester City's £200million training facilities as part of their World Club Challenge preparations

The Etihad Campus – also home to the RFL’s HQ - boasts an impressive 16 indoor and outdoor pitches, with the NRL champions to also be given access to City’s gym, pool and massage rooms.

Penrith will also train in Warrington, according to the reports, that will include an opposed session against Sam Burgess’ side ahead of his first season in charge of the Super League club.

The Panthers are chasing their first World Club Challenge title in four attempts, having previously lost 21-4 to Wigan in 1991 at Anfield.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of what Manchester City have offered us,” Penrith chief executive Matt Cameron told The Age.

"The World Club Challenge is important to the club, but the chance for the playing group to go overseas and experience the City campus will be enormous.

“The club’s success [in] the last three years has helped with brand awareness, and you can only imagine what linking with a club like City will do for us.

“It’s a recognition in some ways that we’re good enough to represent the NRL and our game on the international stage.”

Penrith Panthers also welcomed WWE superstars Grayson Waller and LA Knight to a pre-season training session this month, presenting the NRL kings with a custom "Undisputed Champion" belt.

