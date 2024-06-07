Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legend Martin Offiah is hoping for a ‘classic’ Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves and has backed the current superstars to create their own piece of history.

The former Great Britain and Wigan star has accepted an invitation to be chief guest for Wembley, with four finals across an action-packed day.

Matt Peet’s Warriors will look to extend their record to 21 wins in the prestigious competition, with Offiah having been a part of the all-conquering side in the 90s with four Challenge Cup titles to his name.

Martin Offiah will be the chief guest at Wembley this weekend

“There are lots of subplots in this game,” said Offiah, looking ahead to the weekend’s exciting tie.

“Matt Peet has done it all already and Sam Burgess is at the beginning of his journey and showing some tremendous talent.

“He’s really turned the Warrington club around. They’ve got some exceptional backs, Matt Dufty and Matty Ashton, and they’ll be up against the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field and Liam Marshall.

“There’s a lot going on and it’s going to be a fantastic game. I’m thoroughly looking forward to it and it could potentially be a classic.”

Offiah has backed players from either team to cement their names in history on Saturday, with his own success in the sport having seen him immortalised in a bronze statue outside of Wembley among five legends of the game, unveiled in August 2015, with his try celebration from the 1994 Challenge Cup Final.

“It’s going to be new for a lot of the players which makes it exciting, and it’s going to be an opportunity for a lot of them to create their own bit of history,” Offiah continued.

“It’s been 30 years since I scored that try at Wembley. To go back there as the chief guest, it’s going to be great and to look the players in the eyes and shake their hands.

“It’s coming full circle. I was chief guest back in 2006 when the game was at Twickenham, but this will be quite an emotional occasion for me.

“I had my day 30 years ago and it’s going to be my first time being on the pitch; it’ll bring back a few memories.