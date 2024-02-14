Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Super League campaign kicks off on Thursday, February 15, with the Hull derby, while Matt Peet’s Warriors get their title defence underway with a trip to Castleford Tigers. The match will also open BBC’s new historic three-year broadcast deal with the Super League.

Reigning champions Wigan have been joined by six new additions during the off-season, with the likes of Grand Final winners Morgan Smithies, Toby King and Kai Pearce-Paul all departing at the end of 2023.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betfred Super League Season Launch 2024 - Aviva Studios, Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offiah, one of the most prolific try-scorers in the sport’s history, believes Wigan will continue to achieve success in 2024 with their stacked squad, while praising Saints star Jack Welsby.

The 22-year-old England international, born in Wigan, signed a contract extension until the end of 2027 in December, despite interest from the NRL after an impressive 2023 campaign that included the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers in Australia.

“It’s an exciting squad that Matt Peet has got with some exciting players,” Offiah said. “I expect them to continue their dominance.

“I think, look out for Kruise Leeming, coming off the bench potentially and really affecting games. Luke Thompson, an English forward, has returned from Australia.

The Betfred World Club Challenge Trophy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are also a lot of young players coming through. Young players are the lifeblood of this competition, to produce our own superstars.

“It’s an exciting squad that Matt Peet has got with exciting players.”

The Wigan Hall of Famer continued: “St Helens are going to be there or thereabouts.

“I can’t say enough about Jack Welsby, he is basically Sam Tomkins 2.0. That’s the biggest compliment I can pay to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“St Helens have done well to keep hold of him with a new extended contract.

“I think that was massive for the club. If they had lost him alongside James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, it could have been a hard season. But they’ve still got him.

“And it’s going to be all about Wigan on February 24 when they host the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

“Matt Peet will want nothing but a win.