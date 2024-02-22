Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers will compete at an electric DW Stadium this Saturday, with a sell-out crowd having been confirmed five weeks in advance.

Offiah, who twice won the World Club Challenge including the 1989 triumph with Widnes over Canberra, acknowledges the task ahead for his former club as they welcome the Panthers just months after winning their third consecutive NRL title.

Martin Offiah looks ahead to the weekend's World Club Challenge

He said: “This is one of those games that defines your career, it’s going to define a time.

“When you think of the performance that Nathan Cleary put on in that Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos, to beat a three-peat team is no mean feat.”

However, while he praised the achievements of the previous campaign that saw Wigan lift the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy, Offiah believes that Wigan’s best moments are yet to come.

The Hall of Famer said: “It was great to see Ian Lenagan go out on a high with the League Leaders' Shield and a Grand Final win. But this is a new dawn and a new era for Wigan.

“This is definitely a moment in time. Because it’s such a dominant Australian team and a massive challenge for Wigan, if they can overcome it, it will mean even more.”

The former Great Britain winger believes that support from all Super League fans will be crucial to the current champions as they look to claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge.

“I was there for the Good Friday derby last year and I expect the atmosphere to be even better for this one, I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Without a doubt everyone should be backing Wigan. I was backing St Helens when they were out in Australia last year against Penrith Panthers.

“There’s going to be a little bit of pressure from our noisy neighbours next door. We are well aware of what Wigan did in 1994, beating Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge in Brisbane. Then St Helens repeated that feat in Australia last year by beating the Panthers.