Martin Offiah’s son signs first contract with Premiership Rugby side
The strong outside-back is one of five youngsters to have been handed a contract by the club, transitioning from the junior ranks to the senior academy setup.
Offiah junior made his England under-18s debut earlier this month at the U18 Six Nations Rugby Festival in Italy and joins Bath Rugby’s academy from the youth set-up at London Irish.
He said: “For me, since a young age it’s been about staying consistent and keeping that routine.
"On days even when I’m not at training I still work on my game, doing repetition drills such as passing off both hands and being prepared to work hard and do things that others aren’t prepared to do.
“Signing my first professional contract, making my England debut, these are things that mean so much to me and I am really happy to be where I am on my rugby journey.”
The contract news follows reports by The Telegraph that the 17-year-old winger had previously trained with Wigan Warriors, but has opted to remain in rugby union.
Offiah will now have the opportunity to train alongside and learn from Bath Rugby's senior squad, pushing for his own chance to potentially represent the club at the highest level.
