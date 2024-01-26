News you can trust since 1853
Match abandoned due to floodlight failure during Wigan's friendly against Wakefield Trinity

Referee Chris Kendall was forced to abandon the pre-season friendly between Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue due to multiple floodlight failures.
By Josh McAllister
Published 26th Jan 2024, 21:39 GMT
With 60 minutes on the clock, the official had to call time as the floodlights failed on numerous occasions during Matty Ashurst’s testimonial fixture.

Wakefield had gained a 22-12 lead, with former England winger Jermaine McGillvary crossing for a hat-trick on his first Trinity appearance.

Referee Chris Kendall was forced to abandon the game after an hour
Referee Chris Kendall was forced to abandon the game after an hour
Jacob Douglas and Jack Farrimond enjoyed their first senior tries, with the former opening the scoring on eight minutes thanks to a slick assist from Sam Walters on his first Wigan appearance.

Luke Thompson and Kruise Leeming were named for their first starts, while Sam Eseh featured from the interchange bench against his former club in the second 40.

Ireland international Liam Byrne also returned to action for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury last September, missing the route to the Grand Final.

Named at full-back, Reagan Sumner was sent to the sin-bin due to a professional foul in the first half, with Wakefield going into the break with a 16-6 score.

Jacob Douglas scored his first senior try in the friendly against Wakefield
Jacob Douglas scored his first senior try in the friendly against Wakefield
The two half-backs in Ryan Hampshire and 18-year-old Farrimond linked up early in the second half to get the points scoring back underway.

Hampshire produced a tidy assist to chip the ball over the defensive line for 18-year-old Farrimond to grab and cross under the sticks.

35-year-old McGillvary had the last say in the abandoned fixture, crossing for his third try, with Renouf Atoni scoring Wakefield’s opener.

Young outside-back Maddox Jeffery also came on the field in the second half, pushing Nathan Lowe to the centres, before his appearance was cut short.

