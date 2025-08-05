Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet will not challenge the fine handed to him by the Rugby Football League for a ‘breach of operational rules’, whilst delivering a measured response to the charge.

Peet was recently among four Super League coaches who were fined relating to comments made on match officials following games this year, which were judged a breach of the RFL’s operational rules.

Steve McNamara and Danny McGuire, formerly of Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers, and Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell, were the other three coaches fined. Meanwhile, Sam Burgess of Warrington Wolves remains under investigation for his comments on the match officials following their defeat at Castleford Tigers in Round 19.

Peet’s charge related to post-match comments he made following Wigan’s 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants in Dewsbury on June 14, with Jack Farrimond scoring a last-minute winner for the Warriors.

Having been fined £3,000 – half of it suspended – for an unrelated offence earlier this season, £1,000 of the suspended £1,500 had been activated following Peet’s post-match comments in Dewsbury.

The Warriors boss held his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their trip to Warrington Wolves, where he confirmed he wouldn’t be challenging the fine, but insists he would like coaches to be able to be honest about what they see.

“I'm not going to challenge it, I'm disappointed, and all I would say is listen to what I said,” said Peet on his fine.

"I wasn't trying to be controversial, I wasn't trying to criticise anyone or question anyone's authority, I was trying to compliment my team, and comment on the style of game that I watched.

"I do try and conduct myself the right way and go through the right channels, and you know, I've made mistakes in the past and I'll make mistakes again.

"But when I reflect on that, and I heard Sam (Burgess) say something similar, sometimes you need to be careful, or we'll end up just not saying anything at all because we're just trying to be honest and open without being too critical, so if you can find the audio of it, feel free.”

For context and clarity, Peet’s comments after their win over Huddersfield on June 14 are below.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet said: “I was always thinking today was a really sticky game for obvious reasons, and I’m just pleased to see us play with such spirit towards the end, so much stuff going against us, and I just love the resolve of the team.

“You can’t win them all in a pretty manner or a perfect manner, you always want to execute things better than you did the week before, but I love what I’ve been reminded of about my group today.”

Asked what that reminder was from his group, Peet replied: “They’ve just won a game where absolutely everything was stacked against them, from the stadium, the way it was officiated, the pitch dimensions - I’m not criticising the referee - it’s just the game is being played at a very slow pace at the moment on a narrow pitch, and we had to find a way, we had some decent players missing, a few things went against us in the game and we had the last effect on the game.

“We came through it, and we got the win. Sometimes you’d love to win every game in fine style, but you learn a lot about your time when its backs against the wall, there’s no doubt it has an effect on the way the game is played when you play on a narrow field, it’s common sense, but the players embraced it, I don’t think there was a great deal wrong with their attitude, but you when you throw that in with a gale force wind, there was a lot to contend with.

“I’d never give up on them. I know we’ve got that ability and talent; the threat of us is that we can post points, and we’ve got talent, ability, and the lads are on the same wavelength. I’d rather them did it earlier, there’s no doubt, but it makes for an entertaining game and an interesting story, which I’m sure was the idea when this fixture was decided to be played here, but we dealt with it, we embraced it, and we’ll learn a lot from it."

Following a mini-break due to Super League’s split fixtures in Round 20, Wigan are back in action on Friday night when they travel to neighbours Warrington, 8pm kick-off.