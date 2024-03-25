Matt Peet delivers early team news with duo back in contention for sold-out Good Friday derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair missed the recent 44-18 Challenge Cup sixth round victory over Sheffield Eagles at the DW Stadium, with back-rower Isa replaced by Junior Nsemba and superstar full-back Field rested due to an ongoing knock.

29-year-old Ryan Hampshire made his second appearance of the season filling it at the back.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After missing the Challenge Cup sixth round tie, Jai Field is back in contention for Good Friday says Matt Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair could return to Wigan’s squad for Friday’s sold-out clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Meanwhile the reigning Super League champions will look to maintain their perfect start to 2024, while Paul Wellens’ St Helens have lost just once with a shock home defeat to Salford Red Devils.

“It’s a completely unique fixture,” Peet said, previewing the Rivals Round clash.

“People of rugby league understand it, people of the two towns understand it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether both teams are flying high or having indifferent seasons, it’s very much an occasion.

“It sells itself because of the history behind it and it never fails to deliver and that’s a credit to the players.

“It’s an exciting one and it is one that you look forward to as soon as the fixtures come out.”