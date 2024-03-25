Matt Peet delivers early team news with duo back in contention for sold-out Good Friday derby
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair missed the recent 44-18 Challenge Cup sixth round victory over Sheffield Eagles at the DW Stadium, with back-rower Isa replaced by Junior Nsemba and superstar full-back Field rested due to an ongoing knock.
29-year-old Ryan Hampshire made his second appearance of the season filling it at the back.
The pair could return to Wigan’s squad for Friday’s sold-out clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Meanwhile the reigning Super League champions will look to maintain their perfect start to 2024, while Paul Wellens’ St Helens have lost just once with a shock home defeat to Salford Red Devils.
“It’s a completely unique fixture,” Peet said, previewing the Rivals Round clash.
“People of rugby league understand it, people of the two towns understand it.
“Whether both teams are flying high or having indifferent seasons, it’s very much an occasion.
“It sells itself because of the history behind it and it never fails to deliver and that’s a credit to the players.
“It’s an exciting one and it is one that you look forward to as soon as the fixtures come out.”
Meanwhile, Warriors centre Adam Keighran was fined £250 by the match review panel for a Grade B head contact charge on Monday but is free to play, while Saints could be without in-form forward James Bell following a one-match suspension for Grade B dangerous contact.