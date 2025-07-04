Adrian Lam (left) and Matt Peet (right) shake hands after Leigh Leopards' 18-8 win over Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet admitted Leigh Leopards were ‘worthy winners’ after his Wigan Warriors side went down to an 18-8 defeat in another pulsating Battle of the Borough encounter.

The Leopards claimed the borough bragging rights thanks to an 18-8 victory over the Warriors on Friday night in front of a 10,375-strong crowd, a record attendance for a Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village.

Wigan led 8-0 at the break thanks to a first half try from Jake Wardle and two goals from Adam Keighran, but momentum swung Leigh’s way in the second half as they crossed for three tries through Tesi Niu, Edwin Ipape and Owen Trout to seal the two points.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet paid credit to Leigh, who he said were ‘worthy winners’ on the night.

"I thought it was a tense game as expected,” Peet said.

“I liked the way we went about our business at the start of the game in the first half, and in the second half, we were second best. I thought Leigh built the game off an excellent kicking game; they kicked and chased better than we did, and they front-loaded their energy, and it paid off.

"There doesn’t have to be much in it, but I thought Leigh were worthy winners. They built the game. I thought they kicked really well, but they also chased with intensity and found grass more than we did, and in these conditions, it’s pivotal

"Leigh play with physicality, we knew we’d have to bring it as well, and I just think there were two tough teams, and when you put them on a wet field as well, it also ramps up the physicality, it ramps up the importance of the kicking game. I thought we started in good shape, but Leigh came home the better.”

Wigan’s six-match block of away fixtures is now over, with the Warriors coming away with four wins from six. Peet’s side will aim to return to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game on Friday (July 11, 8pm).