Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet delivered a mixed review of his side’s display in their win over Catalans Dragons, praising the first half performance but highlighting improvement areas from the second stanza.

The Warriors were 16-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Jake Wardle, Jack Farrimond and Kruise Leeming.

Catalans responded with three converted second tries from Cesar Rouge, Tommy Makinson and Alrix Da Costa, but two tries in the final quarter from Zach Eckersley and Brad O’Neill sealed a 28-12 win at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

"I liked the first half, the way we built the game,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “We committed to the plan, the young lads were doing their bit, and I thought in the second half we lost our way a little bit.

“I think it’s always the goal with teams to get their line speed right. I was pleased with elements to that, but that comes on the back of good ball control and ends to sets. In the second half, it was a bit different.

“It’s as simple as that (in regards to ball control in the second half), you can ask for intensity in defence and every team does that, but everyone also understands that if you finish your sets well and positively, then that becomes a lot easier when you become loose with the ball, everyone’s energy becomes less and less and that’s what happened. It’s a clear focus for us, and today paints the perfect picture for us.”

The win over Catalans saw the Warriors return to winning ways, having gone down to defeat against Hull FC the previous week. Peet insisted he liked what he saw from his side in the first half, but would like to see them play like that for the full 80 after next week’s break due to Round 20’s split fixture list.

"It’s the performances, isn’t it, and the manner?” Peet continued. “I can take a loss, and there can be a positivity about it. Tonight it was a win, but I’d have just liked to have seen us commit to the plan for the full 80. I was really pleased with the first half, but it’d have been nice to commit to it (for the full game).”

Peet paid tribute to the performance produced by Catalans, though, with Joel Tomkins’ side producing a much-improved display compared to their recent run of results.

"I think you’d always want to credit the opposition,” Peet added. “I’m sure they did some good things, they kicked well and won penalties, but they’ve got their own difficulties, and I think Joel will definitely think it’s a step in the right direction, keep building, and rightly so, they certainly played with a lot of spirit.”

The Warriors will now have a week off due to the split fixtures across Round 20 of Super League, with Peet’s side next in action on August 8 against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.