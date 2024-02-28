Matt Peet delivers update on injured duo with hooker replacement named for first appearance since 2022
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kruise Leeming and Mike Cooper have dropped out of the 21-man squad for Friday’s round three clash, having featured in the 16-12 World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers.
Interchange hooker Leeming only lasted 12 minutes in the clash at the DW Stadium due to an ankle injury.
And Peet admits more information is required on veteran prop forward Cooper, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.
The 35-year-old has been replaced by Luke Thompson in the 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s home clash.
Young half-back Jack Farrimond has also been included.
“We need a bit more information on both of them really, particularly Mike. We know roughly what it is, but there’s no time frame agreed yet,” the Wigan head coach said.
“Kruise is two or three weeks, he won’t play this week obviously. But he could come into contention for London or Salford.”
England international Thompson, 28, missed the World Club Challenge showdown due to failing his head injury assessment on his official club debut against Castleford Tigers.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him,” Peet added.
“I was disappointed for him last week, but I’ve seen how he’s applied himself here since he’s joined and I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”
20-year-old rising hooker Tom Forber has been confirmed to play for the first time since 2022.
Forber made his first-team debut away to Hull KR in August 2022, and was a part of the winning Reserves Grand Final side that defeated St Helens last season, as well as spells with Whitehaven, Wakefield and Widnes.
"Tom Forber will play,” Peet confirmed to media on Wednesday.
"He’s a very popular member of this squad because of the way he goes about his business.
"He’s very hard working, very professional and he’s had to be patient over the last year or two because we’ve been well stocked with nines.
“We are very confident about his ability.
"Everyone is excited to see him go out on the field.”