Wigan Warriors announce special ticket price discount to celebrate new world champions title
The club are inviting supporters for a one-off celebratation with tickets dropped to just £5 for this Friday’s home clash with Ian Watson’s Huddersfield in Super League round three.
‘Boomin Band’ will be performing live on the pitch at 7.10pm, with the fan village to open its doors from 5:30pm, including a re-run of the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers on the screens from 6:00pm.
With more live music, supporters will also have the chance to take their picture with the World Club Challenge trophy.
Matt Peet’s Warriors claimed a dramatic 16-12 triumph over the three-peat NRL champions for a record-equalling fifth title – and their first since 2017.
The club also confirms that supporters who have already purchased tickets at full price will receive a refund automatically in the next 72 hours.