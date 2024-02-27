News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors announce special ticket price discount to celebrate new world champions title

Wigan Warriors have announced a special ticket price discount for this Friday’s Super League fixture with Huddersfield Giants to celebrate their new world champions title.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:44 GMT
The club are inviting supporters for a one-off celebratation with tickets dropped to just £5 for this Friday’s home clash with Ian Watson’s Huddersfield in Super League round three.

‘Boomin Band’ will be performing live on the pitch at 7.10pm, with the fan village to open its doors from 5:30pm, including a re-run of the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers on the screens from 6:00pm.

Tickets have been discounted to just £5 for Wigan's home fixture with HuddersfieldTickets have been discounted to just £5 for Wigan's home fixture with Huddersfield
With more live music, supporters will also have the chance to take their picture with the World Club Challenge trophy.

Matt Peet’s Warriors claimed a dramatic 16-12 triumph over the three-peat NRL champions for a record-equalling fifth title – and their first since 2017.

The club also confirms that supporters who have already purchased tickets at full price will receive a refund automatically in the next 72 hours.

