Peet’s culture has created a successful environment at the DW Stadium, having claimed every trophy available in just two-and-a-half years in charge, including a record-equalling World Club Challenge triumph earlier in February.

Assistant coaches Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai have also put pen to paper on extensions, with the new deals securing their futures until at least the end of 2030 as Peet explains: “The length of the contract was Kris Radlinski’s suggestion.

Matt Peet has signed a new seven-year contract with Wigan Warriors

“He was very clear about wanting to do something different, certainly in terms of rugby league, but across sport with the three of us.

“And also wrapping a programme around us to help us on our career pathway; one that develops us, improves us, challenges us and takes into account where we are all at in our lives.

“It wasn’t about one particular aspect, but it was the vision from Kris, Mike Danson and Chris Brookes set out for us. It was really exciting.

“I think that stability for the club can be a strength of ours. I think having a sustained culture can lead to hopefully some sustained success, but there’s no assurance of that either.”

Legends O’Loughlin and Leuluai both joined the coaching staff upon their retirements from the field at the end of 2020 and 2022 respectively, with Peet tributing his head coaching pathway to the pair.

“I owe them two such a great deal,” he said.

“Not just the last year or two where we’ve been coaching together, but while I was coaching as an assistant and they were both players, I’ve taken so much guidance and advice from them over the years.

“I wouldn’t have gotten to the position of head coach if it wasn’t for the influence those two have had on me.

“I love working with them both. They’re both outstanding characters, good fun, work hard, want to improve and I think when you get that balance in your work life, it’s that sweet spot you want to look for and makes you want to be a part of it.”

Despite his successes, Peet still believes he has plenty of experiences to learn in the head coaching world, having progressed through the Wigan ranks before his senior appointment ahead of 2022.

The 39-year-old continued: “It’s not seven years of standing still, it’s going to be seven years of trying to learn and improve.

“I still consider myself an inexperienced head coach. I feel like what Kris and Mike have presented is an opportunity for me to develop.

“I’m still only two seasons into it. I am inexperienced compared to some head coaches across the league and across the world, I’ve got a lot to learn.

“Kris and Mike put forward that they want to take us outside of our comfort zone and into other organisations, not just in rugby league but across world sport.

“That curiosity and attitude to learning and the way the club is going to look after us was really appealing to me.