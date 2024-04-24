Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world champions recently rested key players Jai Field and Brad O’Neill in the recent win over Castleford Tigers, while the likes of rising stars Jack Farrimond and Zach Eckersley have been given first-team opportunities in 2024.

And boss Peet admits that squad rotation will hopefully help prevent a dip in form, having lost just once in all competitions to date that sees them in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and third on the Super League table.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has discussed the short-term future of Ryan Hampshire

“The aim has to be not to have a dip, the aim has to be to manage every individual and pick the right team that doesn't have dips,” Peet said.

“And at the same time, every individual is getting the challenge that they need whether that’s here, in our reserves grade or elsewhere and I guess that’s a big part of my job, trying to build momentum throughout the season and continually improve and that’s us as a team and each individual within it.”

Hampshire was called up to the first-team for the Round 8 clash against Craig Lingard’s Tigers at the DW Stadium, scoring twice to surpass a personal milestone of 500 Super League points.

The game marked the 29-year-old’s third appearance of the season, but only his sixth since returning to the Warriors ahead of 2023.

But Peet still insists that the playmaker has an important role to play at the club, with the unlikelihood of sending him out on loan for an extended period of time despite his place in the pecking order.

“Where Ryan sits in our squad at the moment, he’s always next in across our half-backs and full-back,” Peet explained.

“We have to be careful if we were to ever let him go out for an extended period because he’s a luxury for us to have him as back up to our spine players.