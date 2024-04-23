Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh makes Super League loan move after successful return from injury
The 20-year-old recently made a successful return to the field after injuring his hamstring during a pre-season reserves game against Huddersfield Giants.
Eseh, who signed with Wigan from Wakefield ahead of 2024 on a two-year deal, featured in the club’s recent reserves clash with Castleford Tigers at Robin Park, playing for the opening 30 minutes in a 36-6 victory.
On the short-term loan move, Warriors head coach Matt Peet commented: “Sam has recovered from his injury really well.
"He played 30 minutes for our reserves and now needs game time at the highest possible level.
“Castleford will provide the perfect opportunity for him and we are looking forward to seeing him perform for them.”
Castleford's director of rugby Danny Wilson added: “We needed to add some presence to our pack especially with all the injuries and suspensions.
"Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team.
"When we knew he was available we acted quickly. I would like to thank Wigan for their assistance.”
