Matt Peet: Everyone is nervous around head contact crackdown - but it’s the best step for the players

Liam Watts was shown red against Wigan Warriors for head contact in a tackle

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts was sent off in the 32-4 defeat to the reigning champions for high contact on fellow front-rower Tyler Dupree at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Harry Smith also faces a nervous wait ahead of the World Club Challenge after the star half-back was sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors number 13 Kaide Ellis was also penalised for head contact on the Tigers full-back.

“I think everyone is nervous at the moment around the contacts,” Peet said during his post-match press conference.

“But I understand why it has to happen.

“Players can get sent off now without getting a massive amount wrong.

“You feel sorry for the players at times, they’re trying their best to be physical and be accurate, but when you're doing that a lot of times, particularly in the wet, it’s challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more understanding why the game has to take these steps, similiar with Luke Thompson.

“We have to understand it is the way the game is going and we have to prepare for some pain along the way, in terms of missing players et cetera.

“But we have to understand it’s the best thing for players.”

Wigan ran in five tries in wet conditions live on the BBC, with prop forward Patrick Mago scoring the club’s first four-pointer of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grand Final hero Liam Marshall bagged a brace, while Kruise Leeming scored his opening Wigan try on his official debut.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French also opened his account in the first-half for a 16-4 lead at the break.

“The performance was pleasing,” coach Peet said.

“There are certainly areas where we can improve.

“Everyone understands the challenges of this fixture in terms of the pitch and a very spirited Castleford team, who I thought were very committed.

“To get away with a decent win, two points et cetera, I was pleased with the effort and the commitment from the lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition head coach Craig Lingard meanwhile was left frustrated by the decision to send veteran Watts off, with the hosts holding a 4-2 lead before the decision.

The 33-year-old forward became the third player to be shown red during the opening round of the 2024 Super League season, left to watch from the changing rooms as his side conceded 30-unanswered points.

Lingard, in charge of his first competitive Castleford game, said: “I'm led to believe from the sideline that the recommendation from the video referee was that Harry Smith's tackle was a red card and that on the recommendation of an on-field official, it got reduced to a yellow card. Why?"

"I just don’t know what we expect Liam to do there.