All 12 top flight clubs have joined the remaining four non-Super League sides for the next round of the prestigious competition, with fixtures to be played on the weekend of March 22-24.

Coach Peet led Wigan to Challenge Cup glory during his debut season in charge, defeating Huddersfield Giants 16-14 with a dramatic finish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

Matt Peet guided Wigan Warriors to Challenge Cup glory in his debut season as head coach in 2022

Winger Liam Marshall crossed for the match-winning try on 77 minutes, assisted by Harry Smith’s grubber kick.

Wigan’s 2023 cup run came to an end in the semi-finals following a golden point extra time defeat to Hull KR, who fell short to Leigh Leopards at Wembley.

“We like the fact that it’s a fresh team to come up against,” Warriors boss Peet said, previewing this year’s sixth round tie.

“As far as the draw, we’re glad we’re at home, too.

“It’ll bring a fresh challenge for us, and one we’ll look forward to.

“I know Sheffield are a top end Championship team and have been for some time.

“We look forward to the occasion.

“We love the Challenge Cup, and there is something about the beauty of the cup when you get a team you’re not used to playing against.”

Wigan have claimed the title a record 20 times in their history - but were on the wrong end of a Wembley upset back in 1998 against their upcoming opponents.

Current Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston featured in his side’s 17-8 victory in front of a crowd of 60,669 – converting two goals and kicking the one-pointer.

On next week’s tie, Wigan captain Liam Farrell commented: “There’s a bit of history there with Wigan and Sheffield in the Challenge Cup.

“It’s going to be an exciting game and it’s good to get going in the Challenge Cup again, something that we won recently.

“It gives you something else to look at, instead of the week-to-week basis of Super League.