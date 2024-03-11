Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early discipline issues

The reigning champions are arguably giving away too many soft penalties in the early stages of the new season.

They conceded 11 penalties in the capital, compared to London’s five on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan’s Harvie Hill celebrates his try with team-mate Tom Forber

Wigan have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, sitting at the top of the table with a game in hand, but this may be an area head coach Matt Peet will be keen to improve on in the coming weeks.

The Warriors have been pinned for 32 penalties altogether so far this season – the fourth-most behind Hull (39), Leeds and Salford (both 34).

Jack Farrimond makes Wigan Warriors debut

Young playmaker Jack Farrimond impressed on his Wigan Warriors debut that included a try assist, 21 tackles and 10 carries against the Broncos.

Showing confidence in attack, the 18-year-old’s defensive display was a particular stand-out.

Opposition back-rower and London Broncos captain Will Lovell tested Farrimond on his own line, but the young half-back stood up strong - an area of his game that also impressed boss Peet.

He said post-match: “You know what it’s like for a young player in that position; your first few contacts, if you’re a bit passive there, then teams smell blood and they keep going back at it.

“But there were a few on the goal-line early on where they were taking short sides and trying to isolate him and he stood up really well to that.

“He’s not one of those players you worry about physically.”

Farrimond has been predicted for a bright future in the game, having been promoted to the club’s senior squad after just one season in the academy.

It was also good to see Ryan Hamsphire get his chance, impressing the head coach with his performance.

Young guns impress

Alongside Farrimond, there were a number of rising stars to feature in the round four clash.

Harvie Hill enjoyed his maiden try for the club - before adding a second with scores either side of half-time.

The 20-year-old prop forward looks set for a big year in cherry & white, with plenty of faith backed by Peet that included a spot on the bench in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers.

Zach Eckerlsey was another to enjoy his first try for the senior side, racing away 70 metres to score on his second Wigan appearance - outpacing Lee Kershaw, one of the quickest wingers in the game.

Tiaki Chan and Tom Forber also gained more minutes, while Junior Nsemba marked his first return following an off-season injury.

The towering back-rower, still only 19, will now add plenty more competition for places in Peet’s packed squad.

Luke Thompson’s early season form

Off-season recruit Luke Thompson continues to impress with the second-most metres made (130) behind outside-back Eckersley (158).

