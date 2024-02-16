Matt Peet expecting ‘super competitive’ Castleford Tigers outfit under new boss Craig Lingard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two sides go head-to-head on Saturday, February 17, at the Mend–A-Hose Jungle, with the clash to be the first broadcast live by the BBC following their groundbreaking three-year deal with the Super League.

Craig Lingard will lead the Tigers as head coach for the first time, having been promoted from assistant coach last October on a two-year deal.

The 46-year-old previously led underdogs Batley Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final in 2022 against Leigh, before reaching Wembley in the 1895 Cup last season as he combined his two roles until the end of 2023.

“I’ve watched Craig’s teams over previous seasons, and they’re always super competitive, very fit and very well organised,” said Warriors boss Peet.

“I think with the talent Castelford have got, him adding that dimension of grit and togetherness, particularly in round one, there will be a lot of optimism around the ground. It’s going to be a great challenge.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know him.

“I’ve respected him from afar, the way he handled himself through the Championship.

“I hear really positive things about him as a bloke as well. I really hope for him to be successful as a coach in Super League, just hopefully not starting this week.

“I think Castleford are going to come out with all guns blazing.”

39-year-old Peet insists his side will not overlook the opening Super League fixture, with the reigning champions to face NRL kings Penrith Panthers next Saturday in the much-anticipated World Club Challenge at a sold-out DW Stadium.

“We’re all excited for round one of the Super League,” Peet stated.

“We’re aware that we’ve got to nail this performance, we’ve obviously got an exciting fixture and event coming up, but it would be really poor of us to overlook this one and it wouldn’t help our preparations.

“We didn’t get it right in round one last year, and we’ve probably spoken more about that and getting it right against Castleford than anything against Penrith.