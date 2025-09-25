Wigan Warriors star Jai Field donning his Super League Dream Team jersey

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has shared high praise for Jai Field and Liam Marshall following their inclusion in this year’s Super League Dream Team.

Fullback Field and winger Marshall were the Wigan representatives in this year’s Dream Team, as voted for by the same panel of rugby league legends and experts who award Man of Steel points.

Australian speedster Field registered 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league appearances during the regular campaign, and took home the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Try of the Year trophies at the club’s end-of-season awards evening.

Meanwhile, Marshall retained his spot on the wing in the Dream Team, having been included in the star-studded line-up for the first time in 2024. A historic 2025 campaign saw Marshall surpass Pat Richards as the club’s all-time highest Super League try-scorer, with Marshall currently sitting on 155.

"I think all 13 players who got in the Dream Team should be very proud, it represents the talent of their performances, but also the consistency of their performances,” Peet told Wigan Today. “It’s a physically demanding sport, very tough, so they deserve all the credit in the world.

“With Liam, he is just everything you want in a winger, isn’t he? Great out of the backfield, an outstanding finisher and turns up where he needs to be.

"Liam has developed his game so much over the years, and he has developed as a person. He is a big leader for us. I say it all the time, but I’m very lucky to have him.

“On Jai, people talk about talent like it’s a God-given gift, but he works very hard, he looks after his body, prepares well, studies the game, and he is out there in a game where everyone is trying to belt him, he gets plenty of punishment, high tackles and people flying into him, and I understand why teams do that too, he is very tough… I’m very proud of him, he saves tries, scores tries – a great kid. He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his courage.”

2025 Dream Team: Jai Field; Lewis Martin, Peta Hiku, Umyla Hanley, Liam Marshall, Jake Connor, Mikey Lewis; Mike McMeeken, Jez Litten, Herman Ese’ese, Dean Hadley, James McDonnell, Morgan Knowles.