Paul Deacon has returned to Wigan Warriors as an assistant coach

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes newly-appointed assistant coach Paul Deacon will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the reigning Super League champions.

Deacon has made an immediate return to his hometown club, officially linking up with Peet’s side at their Robin Park Arena training base earlier this week, as he joins Tommy Leuluai, Sean O’Loughlin and John Duffy as an assistant coach to head coach Peet.

The 46-year-old left his role as head coach of Sale Sharks at the end of the rugby union season as part of a backroom reshuffle, having spent a decade at the Premiership Rugby Union club.

Deacon had served as attack and skills coach for Sale before taking up the reins as head coach, helping the Sharks reach the Premiership play-offs in four of the past five seasons.

The former Hindley junior first joined the Warriors as a player in 2010 after a trophy-laden career with Bradford Bulls. Following his retirement from playing, Deacon joined Wigan’s coaching staff under then-head coach Shaun Wane, where he remained for four years.

Peet believes Deacon’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable to the Warriors moving forward.

"I’m just watching him do some passing work on the field with Kruise (Leeming), Brad (O’Neill) and Tom (Forber),” Peet smiled.

"It’s another pair of hands and another intelligent mind, opinionated, experienced, great character, so it’s only going to bring positive things when you bring another coach in of that quality to collaborate with the team.

"He knows the club, he’s a rugby league man first and foremost, but he’s also had time in rugby union, that’s probably taught him new things, experienced new things, worked with some great coaches and players.

"His IP (intellectual property) has increased during that period, so he is rooted in rugby league, but he has also had some new experiences that he can share with us and collaborate with our coaching team. First and foremost, he is a cracking man.

"We’re just a team of coaches, John Duffy, Tommy Leuluai, Sean O’Loughlin and then the lads in the academy, we all contribute, collaborate and share ideas and I get the privilege of being the head coach who gets to name the team and speak to the media, but other than that, it is all hands on deck.”