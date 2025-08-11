Paul Deacon has made a return to Wigan Warriors

Paul Deacon says ‘it is nice to be home again’ after making a return to Wigan Warriors, joining Matt Peet’s backroom staff as an assistant coach.

The 46-year-old has made an immediate return to his hometown club, officially joining up with Peet’s side at their Robin Park Arena training base on Monday as he takes up a role as assistant coach with the reigning Super League champions.

Deacon left his role as head coach of Sale Sharks at the end of the rugby union season as part of a backroom reshuffle, having spent a decade at the Premiership Rugby Union club.

The former Hindley junior had served as attack and skills coach for Sale before taking up the reins as head coach, helping them reach the Premiership play-offs in four of the past five seasons.

Wigan-born Deacon first joined the Warriors as a player in 2010 after a trophy-laden career with Bradford Bulls. Following his retirement from playing, Deacon joined Wigan’s coaching staff under then-head coach Shaun Wane, where he remained for four years. Deacon was also an assistant coach to Steve McNamara with the England national team for the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

The former Great Britain and England rugby league international says he is over the moon to be making a return to his beloved Warriors.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be working with this group of coaches and players and to be coming into the best team in the world,” said Deacon.

“It’s nice to be home again, and hopefully I can bring something extra to the group.”

Warriors head coach Peet had worked alongside Deacon at Sale during his time as high performance manager in 2018, before Peet returned to Wigan a year later as an assistant to then-head coach Adrian Lam.

Peet believes the club will reap the rewards from Deacon’s knowledge and skillset.

"I’m delighted to welcome Paul into the coaching team,” said Peet.

"He is a good man who knows the club well, and through his time in rugby union, he has gained invaluable experience. His knowledge and skillset will help us all improve.”

Deacon will be part of Peet’s coaching staff when the Warriors host Hull KR in a top-of-the-table clash at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.