Matt Peet impressed by defensive improvements as Warriors head coach explains goal-kicking against Catalans

The reigning Super League champions conceded just one try – and a penalty conversion – in a rematch of last year’s Grand Final, going on to score five unanswered scores in front of a crowd of 14,481 at the DW Stadium.

Peet admitted during the week that there was a focus on the side’s defensive work following the previous defeat at Craven Park, and was pleased with what he saw against Steve McNamara’s Dragons.

Matt Peet was impressed by his side's defensive improvements in the win over Catalans Dragons

“I thought it was a step in the right direction,” the Warriors boss said.

“Defensively, I thought we were very good and that was the main priority. And we had to be at times, because Catalans are a good team, a powerful team with a good kicking game.

“But also, we turned a bit of ball over, so it was a great test of our defence and you could see a commitment in that area.”

Harry Smith returned to kicking duties, a decision made between the half-back and Adam Keighran during the Round 10 clash as the 24-year-old converted all five attempts in the victory, alongside his own four-pointer.

“Adam is our first-choice kicker, but he felt a little bit tight in the game,” Peet explained.

“I was asking the same question as everybody else when Harry was lining that first one up, but we’ve got that luxury at the moment.