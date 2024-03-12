Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reigning champions gave away 11 penalties against London Broncos in round three - although still claimed a comfortable 60-22 victory in the capital - and have conceded the fourth-most amount in the early stages of the competition with 32 behind Hull (39), Leeds and Salford (both 34).

Wigan do however remain unbeaten in their start to 2024, sitting at the top of the Super League table with a game in hand.

Matt Peet is keen to see his side improve their discipline

But Peet acknowledges his side must work on the area, despite their successful opening.

“I think we have to improve our discipline, and that’s what we’re working hard on,” the head coach said.

“Improving our accuracy in the tackle area, our discipline around the play the ball, it’s an area we want to improve.”

Those thoughts were echoed by experienced back-rower Liam Farrell, who is in his second season as the club’s captain having led the side to Grand Final glory in 2023.

The Warriors conceded 10 penalties during the 30-16 home win over Huddersfield Giants, and 11 in the opening clash with Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

But Wigan do remain just one of two sides yet to receive a suspension in 2024 alongside London Broncos,

“We couldn’t seem to keep London down in their own end without giving a penalty away, it’s an area we need to fix up,” the 33-year-old England back-rower said.

“We know all about it, it’s probably one of the big reasons we conceded so many points on the weekend.

“There’s a lot with the new rules that have come into play, but some of it are things like offsides, which is not acceptable.

“If we want to be a team competing at the end of the year, then these are areas we need to improve on.

“The teams who get used to the rules the quickest will probably do the best throughout the year.