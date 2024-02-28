Matt Peet names 21-man squad for Huddersfield Giants as duo drop out and prop returns
Following their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge triumph, with a 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers, Wigan return to the Super League with a round three tie against Ian Watson’s outfit.
Huddersfield will be looking to bounce back from a 28-0 defeat to St Helens, while they opened their 2024 campaign with a victory over Leigh Leopards.
After lasting just 12 minutes on Saturday against the three-peat NRL champions, Kruise Leeming has dropped out of the 21-man squad alongside forward Mike Cooper.
Luke Thompson returns following his failed head injury assessment against Castleford Tigers which forced him to miss the World Club Challenge showdown.
Young half-back Jack Farrimond has also been named.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.