Matt Peet names 21-man squad for Huddersfield Giants as duo drop out and prop returns

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad for Friday’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants.
By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 04/02/2024 - Rugby League - Warm Up Match - Scott Taylor Testimonial - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England - Luke Thompson.Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 04/02/2024 - Rugby League - Warm Up Match - Scott Taylor Testimonial - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England - Luke Thompson.
Following their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge triumph, with a 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers, Wigan return to the Super League with a round three tie against Ian Watson’s outfit.

Huddersfield will be looking to bounce back from a 28-0 defeat to St Helens, while they opened their 2024 campaign with a victory over Leigh Leopards.

After lasting just 12 minutes on Saturday against the three-peat NRL champions, Kruise Leeming has dropped out of the 21-man squad alongside forward Mike Cooper.

Luke Thompson returns following his failed head injury assessment against Castleford Tigers which forced him to miss the World Club Challenge showdown.

Young half-back Jack Farrimond has also been named.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Byrne, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Dupree, Hill, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.