Wigan Warriors: The impressive numbers behind current squad and coaching staff
5 – Wigan Warriors have now claimed five World Club Challenge titles, equalling the record held by NRL giants Sydney Roosters.
66 – Head coach Matt Peet has won every trophy available in just 66 games in charge of the club
11 – Tyler Dupree is yet to lose a game in cherry & white since making the move from Salford last July, winning three titles – League Leaders’ Shield, Super League and the World Club Challenge. He only missed the 28-6 win over the Red Devils last September, with 11 appearances in total.
50 – At just 21-years-old, Brad O’Neill marked his 50th club appearance in the 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers.
14 – Liam Farrell has won 14 titles to date and is the only member remaining from the 2017 World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla Sharks.
6 – The Wigan captain has also been included in the dream team six times, equalling Sam Tomkins' record of five consecutive selections from 2009-2013.
24 – The average age of the current world champions.
10 – Former captain and current assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin won 10 major honours during his playing career
12 – The number of current Wigan players who have been capped internationally.
17 – Wigan have lost just 17 competitive games under their current head coach.
1 – Kaide Ellis is the first non-British player to don Wigan’s famous No.13 shirt in the Super League era.
28 – Since getting his first chance of 2023 in round seven, Abbas Miski has played 28 consecutive games for Wigan.