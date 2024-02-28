News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Warriors: The impressive numbers behind current squad and coaching staff

There are some impressive stats behind the current Wigan Warriors squad and coaching staff...
By Josh McAllister
Published 28th Feb 2024, 09:40 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
5 – Wigan Warriors have now claimed five World Club Challenge titles, equalling the record held by NRL giants Sydney Roosters.

66 – Head coach Matt Peet has won every trophy available in just 66 games in charge of the club

Wigan Warriors celebrate with the World Club Challenge
11 – Tyler Dupree is yet to lose a game in cherry & white since making the move from Salford last July, winning three titles – League Leaders’ Shield, Super League and the World Club Challenge. He only missed the 28-6 win over the Red Devils last September, with 11 appearances in total.

50 – At just 21-years-old, Brad O’Neill marked his 50th club appearance in the 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers.

14 – Liam Farrell has won 14 titles to date and is the only member remaining from the 2017 World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla Sharks.

6 – The Wigan captain has also been included in the dream team six times, equalling Sam Tomkins' record of five consecutive selections from 2009-2013.

24 – The average age of the current world champions.

10 – Former captain and current assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin won 10 major honours during his playing career

12 – The number of current Wigan players who have been capped internationally.

17 – Wigan have lost just 17 competitive games under their current head coach.

1 – Kaide Ellis is the first non-British player to don Wigan’s famous No.13 shirt in the Super League era.

28 – Since getting his first chance of 2023 in round seven, Abbas Miski has played 28 consecutive games for Wigan.

Related topics:Super LeagueNRL