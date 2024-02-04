Matt Peet praises resilient aspect of Wigan's game following pre-season win against Hull

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 40-0 result concludes the senior side’s pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024 campaign, which kicks off in less than a fortnight’s time against Castleford Tigers.

Wigan were under pressure for much of the opening period against a full strength opposition outfit, but managed to keep the Black & Whites at bay.

Head coach Matt Peet was pleased with how his side defended against Hull FC

Their resilience was rewarded through Jake Wardle in the first half before the tries came thick and fast in the second, with further scores from Patrick Mago, Bevan French, Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire.

“There were a lot of positive things as far as a pre-season game goes,” Peet said.

“The score looks comfortable now, but we saw in that first half especially, and even in the second, there were periods where we had to defend under pressure against repeat sets, a lot of drop-outs and six agains.

“We were stressed in all sorts of ways and I thought the way we were able to come out of those periods and turn defence into attack and build our game was a really pleasing feature.

Warriors captain Liam Farrell with Scott Taylor following his testimonial fixture between Wigan and Hull

“Hull are obviously a very powerful team with a good offload game and with strong ball carriers, so we had to be very physical.

“It was a good test of our fitness and organisation defensively.

“To come out the other side of that was really positive in the opening exchanges of the first half.

“We’re very confident that our combinations and our spine will find fluency, but really for this time of the year, it was an ideal kind of game.”

The squad wore black armbands in tribute to Liam Marshall’s mum Debbie, who sadly passed away on Saturday.

“It’s a very emotional week for the club,” Peet commented.

“Marshy [Marshall] is the heartbeat of the team and what he has been through this week with the birth of his baby daughter and then to lose his mum Debbie, who was one of the team as well.