Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet confirms ‘substantial’ injury blow following dominant pre-season victory
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reigning champions raced over for seven tries at the MKM Stadium, with six of those coming during the second half in a dominant performance for Scott Taylor’s testimonial.
In the only negative of the victory, Walters looks set to miss the start of the Super League season due to a late injury sustained in the clash.
The 23-year-old featured from the interchange bench, replacing Willie Isa on the right in the second half but later received treatment in the closing stages of the fixture on a shoulder injury.
Peet admitted the new recruit was likely to be included in his strongest 17 ahead of the season opener against Castleford Tigers, but now looks set to be sidelined after being forced from the action.
Confirming the blow, Peet said: “To be honest, I didn’t have a lot of big decisions to make on our strongest 17.
“One lad right in the mix was Sam Walters, who is looking like he’s going to miss the start of the year now.
“You don’t want that, I wish he was available, but he’s not in competition now.
"I feel like it’s pretty clear who our best 17, 18 players are going to be.”
Explaining the injury, the 39-year-old head coach continued: “He has hurt his collarbone, towards the end of the game.
“He came off and it’s looking like there’s a substantial injury to his collarbone.”