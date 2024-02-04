News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet confirms ‘substantial’ injury blow following dominant pre-season victory

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed a significant injury blow to back-rower Sam Walters following the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC.
By Josh McAllister
Published 4th Feb 2024, 17:04 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 19:40 GMT
The reigning champions raced over for seven tries at the MKM Stadium, with six of those coming during the second half in a dominant performance for Scott Taylor’s testimonial.

In the only negative of the victory, Walters looks set to miss the start of the Super League season due to a late injury sustained in the clash.

Matt Peet talks to the press following the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull
Matt Peet talks to the press following the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull
The 23-year-old featured from the interchange bench, replacing Willie Isa on the right in the second half but later received treatment in the closing stages of the fixture on a shoulder injury.

Peet admitted the new recruit was likely to be included in his strongest 17 ahead of the season opener against Castleford Tigers, but now looks set to be sidelined after being forced from the action.

Confirming the blow, Peet said: “To be honest, I didn’t have a lot of big decisions to make on our strongest 17.

“One lad right in the mix was Sam Walters, who is looking like he’s going to miss the start of the year now.

Sam Walters picked up an injury during the win over Hull at the MKM Stadium, Matt Peet has confirmed
Sam Walters picked up an injury during the win over Hull at the MKM Stadium, Matt Peet has confirmed
“You don’t want that, I wish he was available, but he’s not in competition now.

"I feel like it’s pretty clear who our best 17, 18 players are going to be.”

Explaining the injury, the 39-year-old head coach continued: “He has hurt his collarbone, towards the end of the game.

“He came off and it’s looking like there’s a substantial injury to his collarbone.”

