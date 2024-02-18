Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors: Talking points from opening Super League clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nervy waits

Harry Smith and Kaide Ellis will be nervously waiting for the match review panel’s results next week ahead of the World Club Challenge.

Star half-back Smith was sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley in the first half.

Harry Smith was sent to the sin-bin for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley

Meanwhile, loose forward Kaide Ellis was penalised for a high shot on the Castleford full-back, although escaped a card.

Castleford head coach Craig Lingard said during his post-match press conference that the video referee had recommended for Smith to be shown red - only for the on-field official to overrule the decision and send the 24-year-old for 10.

The Warriors take on Penrith Panthers at a sold-out DW Stadium next Saturday, February 24, as they look to claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title.

Patrick Mago scored Wigan's first try of 2024

Mike Cooper makes safe return

Veteran prop forward Mike Cooper made a successful Super League return for the first time since suffering an ACL injury against St Helens last Good Friday.

The 35-year-old prop featured from the interchange bench, having played for the club’s reserves against Huddersfield Giants the week previous at Wigan Union Rugby Club.

He made eight carries for 87 metres against the Tigers.

Byrne back with a bang

Liam Byrne was a strong performer in the victory, with tries from Patrick Mago, Bevan French, Kruise Leeming and Liam Marshall (2).

Byrne battled injuries throughout 2023 before receiving a short break to recover during the season - and returned with good form.

But the Ireland international missed last year’s route to the Grand Final due to hamstring injury.

He looked back to his best at The Jungle, having returned during the pre-season schedule, carrying for 86 metres according to Super League’s official stats.

The 24-year-old had the second-joint best average for a forward of 10 metres per carry alongside Ellis - Cooper topping that chart with 11 on average.

Super Patrick Mago

Mago opened Wigan’s try-scoring account for the 2024 campaign.

Watching the prop forward crash over for a try was a rare sight in 2023 - scoring twice across the campaign.

The prop forward enjoyed a four-pointer in the dominant pre-season victory over Hull FC, and was first to ground a Kruise Leeming kick against Castleford before turning provider for Bevan French with a slick offload.

He looks to have had a strong pre-season, as previously mentioned, and is arguably in his best shape since donning the cherry and white jersey.

While Ellis won BBC’s player of the match award, head coach Matt Peet admitted Mago was his choice during his post-match press conference.

Luke Thompson to miss World Club Challenge

Luke Thompson will miss the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers after failing his head injury assessment in the first half against Castleford Tigers.

The 28-year-old prop made his official debut for the reigning Super League champions at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but was forced from the field less than 20 minutes into the round one fixture.

“It’s a blow,” head coach Peet said.

"I thought the way he started the game and in pre-season, he was looking excellent.