Matt Peet applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has paid credit to the job that Brad Arthur has done with Leeds Rhinos ahead of Friday’s clash, insisting they are a team who can ‘challenge anyone’.

Arthur has enjoyed an impressive first full season in the Headingley hot seat, having led the Rhinos into the Super League play-offs as well as securing a first home play-off tie since 2017. That will come next weekend at Headingley against either St Helens or Wakefield Trinity in the eliminator play-offs, depending on how Friday night’s results pan out, whilst the top-two clubs in Hull KR and Wigan will get a week off ahead of the semi-finals.

In the 27th and final round of the regular Super League campaign, Wigan host Leeds, whilst third-placed Leigh Leopards take on Huddersfield Giants. Leeds would need to beat Wigan and see Huddersfield cause an upset at Leigh to take third spot, and if that doesn’t happen, then they will host Saints at Headingley next weekend.

The Warriors and Rhinos have only met once this season so far, with Arthur’s side emerging as narrow 12-10 victors on home soil back in March. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s meeting at the Brick Community Stadium, Warriors coach Peet sang the praises of the Rhinos and the job Arthur has done with them and continues to do.

"I think they’ve been excellent,” Peet said of Leeds. “I think they’ve done a great job, led by Brad, but the players have been outstanding.

"I think they’ve got a real good balance in their game. They play an attritional, physical style of rugby, but they’re not boring, they’re unpredictable, they’ve got multiple threats, so I think it is a really well-balanced team that Brad’s led through the year, and they’re a team I feel that you have seen them build through the year.

"It was Brad’s first pre-season, he will have instilled a lot of the attitudes and defensive effort-based areas, which I think have been a constant from them all year.

"They’ve probably added layers as the season has gone on, become really tough to break down, and they ask you so many questions with the ball, so they are certainly a team that challenges anyone they face.”

Depending on how results over the next couple of weeks go, Wigan and Leeds could yet face each other again in the play-offs, whether that be in the semi-finals at the Brick Community Stadium or in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

"Whenever these two clubs meet, you can probably trace it back along several decades; they’re great games,” Peet added.

“There’s a great history of both clubs and a lot of respect for Leeds as an organisation, but also in their current guise with Brad leading. I really do like the way they play and the physicality they bring.

“They manage to combine that work ethic and hard-nosed approach, and still play some creative, positive rugby, so fair play to them, it will be a great game.”

The Warriors will reach their highest average attendance at their current home, an average which could surpass 17,000 if the crowd hits more than 15,204 when they host Leeds on Friday. Previous average crowds above 16,000 were reached in 2012 (16,045), 2011 (16,132) and 2007 (16,040).

